Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Margot Robbie > 'Birds of Prey': How a hard R-rating, Joker breakup and migraines affected Margot Robbie

'Birds of Prey': How a hard R-rating, Joker breakup and migraines affected Margot Robbie

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Get an exclusive peek at what happened on the set of "Birds of Prey," which features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn after her breakup with Joker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Spy - Published < > Embed
News video: Margot Robbie & Jurnee Smollett-Bell on creating a new Gotham in Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie & Jurnee Smollett-Bell on creating a new Gotham in Birds of Prey 05:46

 Margot Robbie & Jurnee Smollett-Bell on creating a new Gotham in Birds of Prey

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 04:32Published

Burgers & Breakups?! Burger King Wants You to Exchange Photos of Your Ex for Whoppers on Valentine’s Day! [Video]Burgers & Breakups?! Burger King Wants You to Exchange Photos of Your Ex for Whoppers on Valentine’s Day!

If you got dumped or scorned by a relationship and not excited about Valentine’s Day coming up; Burger King might turn that crown or should I say frown upside down. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Birds of Prey is DC’s first good action movie

Birds of Prey is DC’s first good action movieBirds of Prey is a breakup movie. This is obvious from minute one when Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie, reprising her role from Suicide Squad) explains via an...
The Verge Also reported by •The Wrap

Can ‘Birds of Prey’ and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Slay at Box Office?

After a feast or famine year punctuated by the record breaking success of “Joker,” Warner Bros. is beginning their 2020 movie slate by releasing another...
The Wrap Also reported by •Bollywood LifeUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

lotzbian

courtney not ford 𐋀 the birds of prey album slaps HARD 8 minutes ago

Thammuz90

Thammuz @mashxtowin @TheBashNation @mr_devilhs And any marketing skills. Birds of prey is a hard product to sell to a wide… https://t.co/xOHr2cdfgp 41 minutes ago

Zck11042270

lazytop @halsey U want hard on that birds of prey soundtrack sis 1 hour ago

JasmineAdeniran

j•as RT @aceinpink: This birds of prey album slaps hard 2 hours ago

AlleenAshlyn3

Alleen Ashlyn 'Birds of Prey': How a hard R-rating, Joker breakup and migraines affected Margot Robbie https://t.co/AEZAqGcaq9 via @usatoday 2 hours ago

chadwckbose

alice ‎ my favourite thing about birds of prey was that you could tell it was written by a woman and created by women, you… https://t.co/sbpebgxWNZ 2 hours ago

aceinpink

Ace, Alcoholic 🌸 This birds of prey album slaps hard 2 hours ago

YOGAHOESER

#1 nate archibald fan personally I think Birds of Prey should have had Hard out Here by Lily Allen on the soundtrack to rlly top it off 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.