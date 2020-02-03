Global  

Pamela Anderson ‘dumped by husband Jon Peters by text’: ‘This whole marriage thing scares me’

WorldNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Pamela Anderson ‘dumped by husband Jon Peters by text’: ‘This whole marriage thing scares me’Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Jon Peters reportedly ended by text (Picture: Getty/Twitter) Pamela Anderson was reportedly dumped by her husband Jon Peters by text. The Baywatch star, 52, announced she’d split up with the A Star Is Born producer last week – 12 days after they secretly got married. Jon allegedly told her they needed to go their ‘separate ways’ and admitted that he was ‘scared’ of ‘this whole marriage thing’. The 74-year-old, who first dated back in the 1980s, apparently said he wants a ‘quiet life’ and ‘not an international love...
 Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have split 12 days after they married. The Blonde beauty and the Hollywood producer married last month in Malibu, but the couple have now decided to end their marriage 12 days after tying the knot So let's take a look take at some of the shortest celebrity marriages 5....

