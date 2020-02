idontthinksopeg RT @Castterry: New York City police officer shot inside precinct: reports "Horrified by the multiple attacks on @NYPD officers in the Bronx… 11 seconds ago Fernando Rigau RT @ABC7NY: BREAKING NEWS: 2nd NYPD officer shot in just hours. Police say an armed suspect walked into a Bronx precinct, fired https://t… 15 seconds ago grammy23 RT @KarluskaP: I have been saying it for how long NY is becoming a John Carpenter Movie - Second New York City police officer shot inside p… 28 seconds ago tpovio RT @ReaganBattalion: NYC Video: Armed gunman entered the 41st Precinct in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx this morning and shot a po… 31 seconds ago fairyface RT @Independent: Second New York police officer shot within hours after man walks into precinct headquarters and opens fire https://t.co/D… 35 seconds ago Mona Stepczyk RT @NYCPBA: Praying for yet ANOTHER police officer shot in the Bronx this AM, after last night’s assassination attempt. #EnoughIsEnough htt… 38 seconds ago KaraLea🇺🇸✝️👠 RT @jonmichaelolse1: Second New York City police officer shot inside precinct following 'ambush' attack on patrol van: cops But New York h… 39 seconds ago KABB FOX 29 Police: 2nd officer shot in Bronx hours after ambush https://t.co/Xv5XuS2yW2 41 seconds ago