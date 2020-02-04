Global  

Sheffield United beats Bournemouth, Man City game called off

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United beat Bournemouth 2-1 in Sunday’s only English Premier League game after Manchester City’s match with West Ham was called off due to a storm. John Lundstram scored the winning goal as Sheffield recovered from 1-0 down to claim a win which sees it overtake Tottenham for fifth. Challenging for […]
