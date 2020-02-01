Global  

Oscars 2020: '1917,' 'Parasite' vie for best picture at the Academy Awards

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
With all the major Oscar acting categories seemingly locked up, '1917' and 'Parasite' vie in a wide-open best picture race at the Academy Awards.
News video: How Adam Driver and Brad Pitt's height stacks up to other Oscar men

How Adam Driver and Brad Pitt's height stacks up to other Oscar men 01:50

 Getting an Oscar nom is a tall order for any actor, but not every Hollywood leading man has the stature to show for it. Page Six breaks down this year's Oscar-nominated men by height to see how they size up.

The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards [Video]The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her..

'Parasite' at the Oscars: South Korean film nominated for six awards [Video]'Parasite' at the Oscars: South Korean film nominated for six awards

The Oscars' 10 worst best-picture winners ever, ranked (we're talking about you, 'Crash')

The Oscars aspire to honor Hollywood's best, but it doesn't always work out that way. The 10 worst movies to win best picture at the Academy Awards.
Oscars: How to watch movies nominated for best picture

The Academy Awards are notorious for heavily focusing on films that not many mainstream moviegoers see in theaters.
Cheebies

하늘 ♪ RT @theseoulstory: 📸 From Song Kang Ho to Choi Woo Shik, the cast members of hit movie 'Parasite' have arrived at the red carpet of OSCARS… 2 seconds ago

DamnitCarolyn

Crayon Bender RT @paulrust: I wonder if the movie PARASITE will be upset the Oscars have no HOST. 2 seconds ago

ShiroiYG

Shiro⚔️ RT @GeeksOfColor: The cast of #Parasite has arrived 🙏🏽 #Oscars https://t.co/xPk9u8TTpG 3 seconds ago

ikanatassa

Ika Natassa RT @THR: The whole #Parasite gang is here at the #Oscars 🍑https://t.co/9Yj0n2d6CL https://t.co/HABoV6zSs3 3 seconds ago

jesuisfag

giovanni parasite and little women bout to get snubbed #Oscars 4 seconds ago

AustinPlanet

Austin Grant #Oscars Prediction: Best Picture: Parasite Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix Best Actress: Renee Zellweger Best Su… https://t.co/ueNc5GgHi4 4 seconds ago

EuphoriaGolden

Bananamilk00⁷__💙💫 RT @modooborahae: I love them so much #Parasite #Oscars https://t.co/SicK4pRmKU 4 seconds ago

ToriSkoczi

Tori Dazai-Kim⁷ #EGO RT @modooborahae: I FCKING LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!!!! #Parasite #Oscars https://t.co/sBPp3HYghL 4 seconds ago

