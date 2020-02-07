Global  

'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020
Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday and South Korean movie "Parasite" got off to what could be a historic night at the Academy Awards ceremony.
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars 01:33

 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an actor. He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.' Pitt had also...

