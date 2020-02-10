Global  

South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood greats to make Oscar history

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Dark South Korean social satire "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie industry's highest honor.
News video: 'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history

'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history 01:09

 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News [Video]Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

The 92nd Academy Awards scripted history by naming a non-English language film the top winner. South Korean film 'Parasite' became the first foreign film to win the coveted best picture prize at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published

Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film [Video]Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korea’s 'Parasite' won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


South Korea's Parasite makes history by taking out best picture Oscar

South Korean film Parasite has dominated the Academy Awards with its haul including best picture and directing for Bong Joon Ho.
SBS

'Parasite' from South Korea makes Oscar history with best picture win

South Korean social satire "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie...
Reuters

