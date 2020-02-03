Global  

New York files lawsuit over ban on Global Access program

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state officials filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s move to block New York residents from participating in Global Entry and other programs that allow travelers to avoid long lines at airports and borders. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan charges that the federal […]
 The suit challenges a new federal policy that restricts New Yorkers from enrolling in or renewing Trusted Traveler Programs like TSA PreCheck.

