Kobe Bryant’s widow expresses grief, anger in online post

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “It’s like […]
