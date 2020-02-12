Global  

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's Oscars dress criticism

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The actress was criticised for not "walking the walk" when it comes to supporting female directors.
Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News 03:39

 Rick Moranis is returning for the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' reboot, Rose McGowan is slamming Natalie Portman's Oscars ensemble statement and Jussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago. These are the top stories in entertainment.

Natalie Portman has agreed with Rose McGowan that her Oscars outfit wasn't "brave" following criticism from the 'Charmed' star.

Natalie Portman is determined to create more work for female directors after actress and activist Rose McGowan criticised her for wearing a red carpet statement cape to the Oscars, featuring the names..

Natalie Portman's classy response to Rose McGowan after being slammed over Oscars dressMcGowan dismissed Portman's gesture as a "protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media" but which was "more like an actress acting the part of...
Tamworth Herald

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan's Oscar dress criticism: 'I have tried, and I will keep trying'

Portman said that she has a long history of trying to work with more women filmmakers, who were 'forced out' of their jobs after hiring
Independent

