Longest-serving federal judge, named by LBJ, retires at 98

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York City who was nominated by President Lyndon Johnson and who contributed to the landmark case that struck down racial segregation in public schools is retiring at age 98. U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein was known for favoring lenient sentences and rehabilitation. He retired this week […]
