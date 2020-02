Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 39 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away from the Los Angeles Clippers in the second overtime to win 141-133 on Thursday night. Marcus Smart added 31 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker added 19 points and nine rebounds. Tatum and Smart […] 👓 View full article