Prosecutors urge jurors to convict 'predator' Harvey Weinstein as trial draws to a close

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial are set to deliberate on Tuesday as the former movie mogul faces life in prison if found guilty.



Recent related videos from verified sources Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable' (Newser) – Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a Hollywood big shot that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like "complete disposables," Assistant.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published 7 hours ago Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable' (Newser) – Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a Hollywood big shot that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like "complete disposables," Assistant District Attorney.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Prosecutors make closing arguments in Harvey Weinstein trial Prosecutors made closing arguments in the Harvey Weinstein trial on Friday. Attorney Jesse Weber was in court. He joined CBSN to discuss what he observed.

CBS News 5 hours ago



Prosecutors make closing arguments at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are expected to focus the jury's attention back on his accusers, having the last word in closing arguments before...

CBC.ca 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this