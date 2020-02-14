Global  

Prosecutors urge jurors to convict 'predator' Harvey Weinstein as trial draws to a close

SBS Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial are set to deliberate on Tuesday as the former movie mogul faces life in prison if found guilty.
 The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is set to present closing arguments today after the defense wrapped up its case yesterday.

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a Hollywood big shot that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like &quot;complete disposables,&quot; Assistant..

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a Hollywood big shot that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like "complete disposables," Assistant District Attorney..

Prosecutors make closing arguments in Harvey Weinstein trial

Prosecutors made closing arguments in the Harvey Weinstein trial on Friday. Attorney Jesse Weber was in court. He joined CBSN to discuss what he observed.
CBS News

Prosecutors make closing arguments at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are expected to focus the jury's attention back on his accusers, having the last word in closing arguments before...
CBC.ca

