Oilers' Zack Kassian suspended 7 games for kicking Lightning's Cernak

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended seven games by the NHL on Friday for kicking an opponent in the chest.
Zack Kassian hits Erik Cernak in chest with skate during Oilers-Lightning game

Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian pushed his skate into the chest of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, who was holding him down.
USATODAY.com

Zack Kassian and other times NHL players have kicked (or stomped) opponents

As the Oilers' Zack Kassian awaits his fate from the department of player safety, let's look at how his kick to the chest of Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak stacks up...
CBC.ca

