Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Papas scores 32 to lift Monmouth past Canisius 85-71

Papas scores 32 to lift Monmouth past Canisius 85-71

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — George Papas had a career-high 32 points as Monmouth topped Canisius 85-71 on Friday night. Papas hit 9 of 10 foul shots. Ray Salnave had 14 points for Monmouth (14-10, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deion Hammond added 11 points. Monmouth totaled 55 points in the second half, a season best […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

katiadavis

Katia Davis George Papas Scores 32 to Lift Monmouth Past Canisius 85-71 https://t.co/Ps8DLpjMDI https://t.co/wZc3cxKXwh 2 days ago

katiazev

Katia Zevelekakis George Papas Scores 32 to Lift Monmouth Past Canisius 85-71 https://t.co/lOq6AQGP8B https://t.co/c8a9WHarbH 2 days ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Papas Scores 32 To Lift Monmouth Past Canisius 85-71 https://t.co/0Xwl6WdYW1 Via @USATODAY 3 days ago

israelstag

Israel Stagman "Papas Scores 32 to Lift Monmouth Past Canisius 85-71" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0xDb3oRJB4 3 days ago

canisius_fanly

Canisius BB Report Papas scores 32 to lift Monmouth past Canisius 85-71 #Canisius https://t.co/4rVh6RPBW6 https://t.co/1soR0rKZqM 3 days ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Papas scores 32 to lift Monmouth past Canisius 85-71 https://t.co/iXoxdkEkq7 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.