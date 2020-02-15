Papas scores 32 to lift Monmouth past Canisius 85-71

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — George Papas had a career-high 32 points as Monmouth topped Canisius 85-71 on Friday night. Papas hit 9 of 10 foul shots. Ray Salnave had 14 points for Monmouth (14-10, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deion Hammond added 11 points. Monmouth totaled 55 points in the second half, a season best […]

