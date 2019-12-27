Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Saudi Arabia > Yemen war: Saudi-led coalition warplane crashes

Yemen war: Saudi-led coalition warplane crashes

BBC News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Houthi rebels say they shot down the plane, while Saudi Arabia says only that it "fell".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UN envoy calls for de-escalation as Yemen fighting surges [Video]UN envoy calls for de-escalation as Yemen fighting surges

Martin Griffiths warns of collapse of peace efforts amid rise in violence between Saudi-UAE coalition and Houthis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published

Yemen war: humanitarian crisis worsens in 5th year of conflict [Video]Yemen war: humanitarian crisis worsens in 5th year of conflict

Analysts say more than 91,000 have died, 3 million displaced since war began, with nationwide famine imminent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.