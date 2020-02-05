Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in ‘Sex and the City,’ dies
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86. Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz said. Additional details were not immediately available. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had […]
Sex and the City star Lynn Cohen has died at age 86. The actress, who played Miranda's Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny Magda in the hit HBO series and movies,... E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
kareen⁷ / 78 RT @fiIlmography: Lynn Cohen, the actress who played Mags in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ and Magda in the Sex & the City franchise, h… 32 seconds ago
Sarah McLaughlin RT @GallantDesigner: Aw Lynn Cohen died. She played Magda on SATC & more recently Mags in Hunger Games...started acting in 1983 when she wa… 2 minutes ago
Chels 🌮 RT @ChelseaProcrast: RIP Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in SATC and Mags in The Hunger Games. She was also Golda Meir in Munich, great perfor… 4 minutes ago
Arlene S. King RT @CTVNews: Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in 'Sex and the City,' dies https://t.co/iWxhpYAs0P https://t.co/P7wXCZvD9u 4 minutes ago