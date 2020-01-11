Global  

Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after long injury layoff

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid’s squad after being sidelined since November with an ankle injury. Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday included the Belgium forward in his squad ahead of Sunday’s Spanish league match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Hazard hasn’t played since injuring his ankle on […]
