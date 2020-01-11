Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after long injury layoff
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid’s squad after being sidelined since November with an ankle injury. Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday included the Belgium forward in his squad ahead of Sunday’s Spanish league match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Hazard hasn’t played since injuring his ankle on […]
One of the biggest soccer rivalries in the world could play out soon at Allegiant Stadium. The Washington Post is reporting that Barcelona vs. Real Madrid could be the first sporting event at the stadium