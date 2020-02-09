Global  

Facebook CEO says backs regulation of harmful online content

WorldNews Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Facebook CEO says backs regulation of harmful online contentFacebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said harmful online content should be regulated, adding that his company should be treated with a framework in between those used for existing media and telecoms companies. ......
News video: Treat Facebook like something between a newspaper and telco: Zuckerberg

Treat Facebook like something between a newspaper and telco: Zuckerberg 01:12

 Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between a newspaper and a tecom company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

UK cracks down on harmful social media content [Video]UK cracks down on harmful social media content

Government announces measures to hold social media platforms accountable for harmful content for better protection of online users.

UK announces plan to fine firms for harmful online content

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will give regulators the power to fine social media companies for harmful material on their platforms. Plans...
Seattle Times

The UK has no idea how to handle ‘harmful content’ — and that’s bad for free speech

The UK has no idea how to handle ‘harmful content’ — and that’s bad for free speechIt’s a dark day for netizens around the UK: The government is considering implementing a new law that will practically make social media services like Facebook...
The Next Web

