Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday. Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press. In a tweet posted around 3 a.m., police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford’s South End. The […] 👓 View full article