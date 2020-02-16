Global  

Dale Jr. alters approach to flying after scary plane crash

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent decades taking risks on the track and in the air. He’s trying to minimize both these days. Earnhardt said Sunday before the Daytona 500 that he’s changed his approach to flying following a harrowing crash landing near Bristol Motor Speedway last August. Earnhardt, his wife Amy, […]
