He’s still standing: Elton John to finish New Zealand tour

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance. Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night’s performance showed John breaking down in tears […]
News video: Elton John cuts concert short due to illness

Elton John cuts concert short due to illness 00:37

 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

Illness forces Elton John to cut concert short [Video]Illness forces Elton John to cut concert short

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland. Ryan Brooks..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Body of missing British hiker in New Zealand found [Video]Body of missing British hiker in New Zealand found

Police in New Zealand have found the body of missing British hiker, Stephanie Simpson. The 32-year-old was reported missing after not turning up to her job as a gardener in the nearby Wanaka area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


