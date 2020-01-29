Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand > General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant

General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
General Motors Co is retreating from more markets outside of the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand 01:58

 GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

Recent related videos from verified sources

General Motors to invest $6 million in Rochester plant [Video]General Motors to invest $6 million in Rochester plant

General Motors to invest $6 million in Rochester plant

Credit: WROCPublished

Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Bush [Video]Wombat and Baby Wander Through Burnt Bush

Occurred on January 22, 2020 / South Coast, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I’m a member of the RFS Tomerong brigade. I am a heavy plant contractor working on the Currowan fire from..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it’s pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don’t produce...
Seattle Times

GM to scrap Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand

General Motors has decided to retire the Holden brand in both Australia and New Zealand.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iNewsroom

iNewsroom General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Great Wall - https://t.co/B8dAG6vqA9 7 seconds ago

avspook

Avspook 🇳🇿🇦🇺 RT @Reuters: General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant https://t.co/epP32828Si via @HilaryRuss htt… 11 minutes ago

buletinmalaysia

Buletin Malaysia General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant https://t.co/Au340fchjO 14 minutes ago

Myshops2

My Shops General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Great Wall https://t.co/9PsKA8tohm 21 minutes ago

MiamiPapers

Miami Secret Papers RT @cahulaan: GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall: General Motors Co said it would wind down its Australian a… 24 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall: General Motors Co said it would wind down its Au… https://t.co/HsJ3HCoImA 29 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Great Wall (Reuters) https://t.co/djQ7uNQFgM 33 minutes ago

RiyadhAlrifai

Riyadh AL Rifai RT @Reuters: General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Great Wall https://t.co/qUrfvwV74X https://t.co/Q6FHo… 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.