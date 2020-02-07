Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indiana > After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close, with rides moving to other parks

After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close, with rides moving to other parks

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
An Indiana community Tuesday learned the Indiana Beach amusement park is closing after nearly 100 years, with dismantled rides moving to other parks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kid Tears Up at Meeting Best Friend After Gap of Few Years [Video]Kid Tears Up at Meeting Best Friend After Gap of Few Years

This boy was meeting his best friend with whom he had been friends since they were babies, after a gap of a few years. They grew up together but were separated when the girl's family had to move..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:18Published

A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age [Video]A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age

A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1HeyArnold

Nalababy☮️ RT @FOX59: JUST IN Indiana Beach is closing its doors after 94 years of operation. https://t.co/MwqmQJeLlK 4 minutes ago

CarRentalCOSpr

CarRentalColoradoSpr After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close, with rides moving to other parks https://t.co/JYO0hR7rpd… https://t.co/DQZyuE61xe 25 minutes ago

jallie79

Jason Allie After nearly 100 yrs of operation, Indiana Beach will be closing it's gates for good. Acording to the article from… https://t.co/cPERJYkNJs 26 minutes ago

GlowplugvRay

Ray Maddalone Well, part of my IN childhood just went away. As a kid our extended family had a shared cottage on Lake Shafer and… https://t.co/VaZWM86waG 35 minutes ago

tedcap

Ted Caplaneris After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close https://t.co/cCC2QhiRPU 41 minutes ago

meprice

Michelle RT @MSN: After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close, with rides moving to other parks https://t.co/OG6Bf1Kh8b 50 minutes ago

geraldmccool11

News, 24 hours After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close, with rides moving to other parks https://t.co/sTmUjHd32z https://t.co/F1UdHjWoWb 52 minutes ago

MSN

MSN After nearly 100 years, Indiana amusement park to close, with rides moving to other parks https://t.co/OG6Bf1Kh8b 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.