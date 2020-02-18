Global  

Quarantined cruise ship in Japan became incubator for virus

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Quarantined cruise ship in Japan became incubator for virusTOKYO — As an extraordinary two-week quarantine of a cruise ship ends Wednesday in Japan, many scientists say it was a failed experiment: The ship seemed to serve as an incubator for the new virus from China instead of an isolation facility meant to prevent the worsening of an outbreak. Since the virus was identified late last year in central China, it has sickened tens of thousands of people and killed more than 1,800. ADVERTISING As of Tuesday, 542 cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, have been identified among the 3,711 quarantined passengers and crew, making the ship the site of the most infections outside of China. The Diamond Princess cruise ship is also the only place where...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator' 02:08

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan could reveal potential "modalities of transmission." Gavino Garay reports.

