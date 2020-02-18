Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Harry Styles and Lizzo hit the BRIT Awards red carpet

Fancy seeing you here! Kendall Jenner made a surprise (and shimmery!) appearance at Sony's 2020 Brit Awards after-party in London on Tuesday, where she reunited...

Billie Eilish Performs James Bond Theme With Hans Zimmer For BRIT Awards 2020 Billie Eilish belts out a note while performing at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London. The 18-year-old sang her new...

Just Jared Jr 11 hours ago



