China revokes three Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia", the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
News video: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters 01:16

 China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man of Asia,&quot; the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

China revokes press credentials of three at Wall Street Journal over opinion piece

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column that called China...
Reuters

China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over 'racist' headline on coronavirus op-ed

China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters in retaliation for a headline on a column about coronavirus that Beijing said was 'racist.'
USATODAY.com


