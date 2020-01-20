Global  

Fund squeeze will hurt family law, Legal Aid says

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Victoria Legal Aid says it will be forced to draw on money meant for family law cases to fund serious criminal cases, including terrorism matters, after its federal funding was capped.
