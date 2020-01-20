Fund squeeze will hurt family law, Legal Aid says Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Victoria Legal Aid says it will be forced to draw on money meant for family law cases to fund serious criminal cases, including terrorism matters, after its federal funding was capped. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Know Your Rights: Divorce And Community Property States Divorce is painful for everyone involved, but it can be even worse if financial negotiations go awry. According to Business Insider, if you're unable to decide how to divide your assets during a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published on January 20, 2020

Tweets about this