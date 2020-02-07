Global  

China suspends more penalties on US goods after trade truce

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth. Financial markets have welcomed announcements by both sides of reductions in penalties on each other’s goods, though they have yet to resolve much […]
