Iran election expected to tighten hardliners’ grip

FT.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Parliamentary poll is first since US withdrew from nuclear deal and triggered economic crisis
Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran elections [Video]Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran elections

Iranians vote on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to reinforce Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei&apos;s authority. Over half of the candidates running have been banned from the ballot...

Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran elections

Hardliners are set to tighten control of Iran this week in a parliamentary election stacked in their favor, as the leadership closes ranks in a deepening...
Iranians vote in election, hardliners set to dominate

Iranians began voting on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country...
SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware Iran election expected to tighten hardliners’ grip https://t.co/2kS2GxfFAW 18 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Iran election expected to tighten hardliners’ grip https://t.co/Qule9xA5Nm 56 minutes ago

EasyStockMarket

Easy Stock Market New post (Iran election expected to tighten hardliners’ grip) has been published on easy stock market - https://t.co/K9pfOrJrae 1 hour ago

ft4s

FT for Schools Iran election expected to tighten hardliners’ grip https://t.co/NeDn5Hup2j 1 hour ago

