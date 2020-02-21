Global  

Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Wells Fargo & Co will pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices and admitted to pressuring employees in a fake-accounts scandal, U.S. officials said on Friday, wrapping up one of the last major investigations looming over the bank.
Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

 Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. Conway G. Gittens details the official announcement.

As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo admitted it &quot;collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled.&quot;

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion to settle federal investigation with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the sales practices that took place at the bank. In..

Wells Fargo reaches $3bn fake accounts settlement

Pressure to hit sales goals led Wells Fargo staff to create fake accounts and collect extra fees.
Wells Fargo to Pay $500 Million for Misleading Investors About the Success of Its Largest Business Unit

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged California-based Wells Fargo & Co. for misleading investors about the success of its core business strategy...
