Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Wells Fargo & Co will pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices and admitted to pressuring employees in a fake-accounts scandal, U.S. officials said on Friday, wrapping up one of the last major investigations looming over the bank.
