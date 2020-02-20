Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United Arab Emirates > Coronavirus in the Middle East: UAE confirms two more cases as more deaths recorded in Iran

Coronavirus in the Middle East: UAE confirms two more cases as more deaths recorded in Iran

WorldNews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus in the Middle East: UAE confirms two more cases as more deaths recorded in IranThe UAE's health ministry has confirmed that two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the country up to 11. Iran reported two more deaths from the coronavirus as the country voted in nationwide parliamentary elections. The deaths raise the number of fatalities to four with 14 other confirmed cases, the Iranian health ministry told the Mehr news agency. Meanwhile, Lebanon reported its first case on Friday and Iraq and Kuwait took measures to prevent outbreaks. Kianoush Jahanpour, the Iranian healthy ministry spokesman said the new cases are all linked with city of Qom where the first two elderly patients died on Wednesday. He said the new cases were...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss 00:41

 The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful news comes from officials with the World Health Organization, according to UPI. The progress in research...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’ [Video]Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Local schools prepare for coronavirus [Video]Local schools prepare for coronavirus

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Florida but that hasn&apos;t stopped school districts from universities in the area from doing their part to help prevent the spread of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UAE bans citizens from travelling to Iran as coronavirus spreads across Middle East

The new virus took aim at a broadening swath of the globe Monday, with officials in Europe and the Middle East scrambling to limit the spread of an outbreak
Haaretz Also reported by •Jerusalem PostHull Daily MailReutersReuters IndiaWorldNews

What 'self-isolating' means and what to do if you think you have coronavirus

YOU have no doubt heard the phrase 'self-isolate' repeatedly on the news this week after more cases of coronavirus were reported around the world.
Hereford Times Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.