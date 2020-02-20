Coronavirus in the Middle East: UAE confirms two more cases as more deaths recorded in Iran

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The UAE's health ministry has confirmed that two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the country up to 11. Iran reported two more deaths from the coronavirus as the country voted in nationwide parliamentary elections. The deaths raise the number of fatalities to four with 14 other confirmed cases, the Iranian health ministry told the Mehr news agency. Meanwhile, Lebanon reported its first case on Friday and Iraq and Kuwait took measures to prevent outbreaks. Kianoush Jahanpour, the Iranian healthy ministry spokesman said the new cases are all linked with city of Qom where the first two elderly patients died on Wednesday.


