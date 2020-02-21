Global  

India, US struggle to bridge trade disputes as Trump visits

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — American dairy farmers, distillers and drugmakers have been eager to break into India, the world’s seventh-biggest economy but a tough-to-penetrate colossus of 1.3 billion people. Looks like they’ll have to wait. Talks between the Trump administration and New Delhi, intended to forge at least a modest deal in time for President Donald […]
News video: No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal?

No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal? 26:17

 HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to resolve the trade differences in the near or mid-term future? And why is it important anyway?...

‘Amit Shah confirmed NRC, should we not take him seriously?’: Swara Bhasker [Video]‘Amit Shah confirmed NRC, should we not take him seriously?’: Swara Bhasker

HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:22Published

India won't roll over, will achieve closure on trade deal with US [Video]India won't roll over, will achieve closure on trade deal with US

Dr. Pravin Krishna of Johns Hopkins University unpacks the term 'Indo-US' trade ahead of Donald Trump's India visit. A 101 for anyone in 4 questions and 4 answers.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 14:12Published


'Don't want to rush': India on US trade deal during Trump visit

Both leaders - President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - have personally invested in US-India relationship, MEA said.
DNA

U.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi - U.S. officials

Trump administration officials on Friday acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to India next week will not result in even a limited trade deal,...
Reuters India

