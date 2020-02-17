Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for campaign’s copy-and-paste strategy

Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for campaign’s copy-and-paste strategy

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Twitter suspended 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts Friday that the website said were violating its platform rules. The accounts were part of a social media strategy developed by former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign to create an online following — or at least the appearance of one. The plan was not OK with Twitter, which […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Stormzy deletes his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Stormzy deletes his Twitter and Instagram accounts 01:03

 Stormzy deletes his Twitter and Instagram accounts He has decided to delete his accounts without offering any kind of explanation to his fans. Stormzy has recently become involved in a high-profile feud with Wiley, with the grime stars exchanging insults over Twitter. The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Teen Finds Her Photo in 'Dead Sister' Fundraiser [Video]Teen Finds Her Photo in 'Dead Sister' Fundraiser

When 17-year-old Safia Barkadle got a text about a fundraising page featuring her personal photos, she thought it was a joke. But it turns out the page was not a joke. Instead, the GoFundMe campaign..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:06Published

The best Michael Bloomberg memes, ranked [Video]The best Michael Bloomberg memes, ranked

Michael Bloomberg changed the presidential campaign game by going to viral meme accounts.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter suspends Bloomberg 'fan' accounts for manipulation and spam

You can't buy friends, but man oh man Michael Bloomberg sure is trying.  The recent Republican and current candidate for the Democratic party's presidential...
Mashable

Mike Bloomberg's social media strategy is under fire as Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for platform manipulation

Mike Bloomberg's social media strategy is under fire as Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for platform manipulation· On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Twitter had suspended 70 accounts for violating its terms. · The accounts in question were tweeting support...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UROCKlive1

Khashoggi’s Ghost RT @washingtonpost: Twitter suspends 70 paid, pro-Bloomberg accounts for copy-and-paste scheme https://t.co/1gGMAQqXqH 19 seconds ago

Yiddawg

Eric Chanin RT @AdamMilstein: Twitter started suspending and restricting about 70 accounts posting content artificially promoting Bloomberg ⁦@MikeBloom… 26 seconds ago

pablo_wiley

Pablo Wiley #TRUMP2Q2Q! 🌟🌟🌟 #MAGA! #KAG! RT @alpha_maga: The Bloomberg campaign apparently has accounts pretending to be ordinary citizens who support Bloomberg. https://t.co/K37… 27 seconds ago

69rszmarko

MARKO Twitter Suspends Pro-Mike Bloomberg Accounts for 'Platform Manipulation' https://t.co/NPsuFNSFce via @BreitbartNews 33 seconds ago

WFooled

Won't be Fooled RT @jilevin: Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation' https://t.co/opTNonI3S0 57 seconds ago

VgerNeedsInfo

❌❌GrouchyGeezer❌❌ (snickering overheard...) "Twitter Suspends 70 Pro-Bloomberg Accounts, Reports Say" https://t.co/2HrbB2ucrg 1 minute ago

jerrymeister69

Jerrymeister - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @seanhannity: Twitter Suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for ‘platform manipulation’ https://t.co/LvooDV14uM 1 minute ago

Memento_Mari_

메멘토마리 RT @RVAwonk: Twitter is suspending 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts found to be posting identical messages in a way that violates the company’s ru… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.