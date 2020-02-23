Global  

Hurricanes turn to Zamboni driver as emergency goalie

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after both of their netminders left with injuries. David Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies, served as the emergency goalie. The 42-year-old Ayres was forced into action in Marlies […]
News video: Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto 01:31

 After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies -- steps in between the pipes as the emergency backup goaltender

