Fernandes on the spot as Man United beats Watford 3-0 in EPL

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes coolly rolled in a penalty for his first goal for Manchester United to set his new team on its way to a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. Anthony Martial also netted, for the third straight game, and teenager Mason Greenwood added a brilliant […]
Sport24.co.za | Fernandes on the spot as Man United climb to 5th

Bruno Fernandes opened his goalscoring account at Manchester United as they climbed to fifth place in the table with a win against lowly Watford.
News24

Fernandes gets off the mark as Man Utd beat Watford to go fifth

Bruno Fernandes scores his first goal for Manchester United since joining in January as United comfortably beat Watford to go fifth in the Premier League.
BBC News

