Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea > Mapping coronavirus: South Koreans turn to online tracking as cases surge

Mapping coronavirus: South Koreans turn to online tracking as cases surge

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
As the new coronavirus spreads in South Korea, private software developers have set up websites and apps to help people track cases and shun places where infected people have been in the hope of avoiding the fast-spreading virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases 01:58

 Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert" [Video]S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about the coronavirus outbreak escalated after new cases were...
RTTNews

South Korea to evacuate Koreans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan

South Korea said on Sunday it would evacuate Koreans from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, after...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.