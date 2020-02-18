Global  

Drew Carey pays weepy tribute to Amie Harwick: She 'didn't deserve to die like she did'

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
An emotional Drew Carey paid tribute on Sirius XM to ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, calling her "a beautiful person who didn't deserve to die like she did."
News video: 'She Didn't Deserve To Die Like This': Drew Carey Opens Up About Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

 The "Price Is Right" host paid an emotional tribute to his ex-fiancee, who was strangled and thrown from a third-floor balcony. Jasmine Viel reports.

