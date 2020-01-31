Global  

Brazil to check arrivals from Italy, France, Germany for coronavirus symptoms

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Brazil has added an extra nine countries to its coronavirus alert list, including Italy, France and Germany, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday.
