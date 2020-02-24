Global  

Opinion: Michael Jordan makes rare appearance to share story of rare friendship with Kobe Bryant

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The bond Michael Jordan shared with his "little brother" reflected their on-court battles - one of respect, competition and being the best.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant 01:01

 Michael Jordan gives an emotional tribute and admits he's given the world another “crying Jordan” meme.

Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died [Video]Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

The Bulls legend called the late NBA star a close friend who was like his little brother at a memorial service at the Staples Center Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:08Published

Michael Jordan pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Michael Jordan pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Fighting back tears, basketball great Michael Jordan has paid tribute to his close friend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Jordan gives a passionate and emotional speech at Celebration of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan delved deep into how much Kobe Bryant meant to him personally, and how he felt like Kobe was his little brother. Jordan could...
FOX Sports

Michael Jordan prepared to become 'another crying meme' after speech at Kobe memorial

In tribute to Kobe Bryant, a tearful Michael Jordan says the former Los Angeles Lakers star was "like a little brother" to him.
USATODAY.com


