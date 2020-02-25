Gabriell Pellegrini RT @Reuters: Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up https://t.co/hd4MPROxH8 https://t.co/hM24ORY11h 30 minutes ago Israel Radar #Update: IDF lifts remaining restrictions on southern communities as #Gaza ceasefire takes hold. But what if rocket… https://t.co/Jf2Ypg3osi 39 minutes ago ladygreen RT @Tibou12379939: Fighting? Where are the israeli casualties? Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 2 days of fighting — RT Newsline http… 59 minutes ago drdivine Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up https://t.co/suxGMhNEDU 1 hour ago Quantsalus.com Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/VFKziyR7Wo 1 hour ago Ratiba "Tibou" Abdessemed Fighting? Where are the israeli casualties? Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 2 days of fighting — RT Newsline https://t.co/CGaLV6m4tB 1 hour ago Prophecy Daily Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 2 days of fighting — RT Newsline https://t.co/3GQjUbRKMS 1 hour ago