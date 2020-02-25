Global  

Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and the United Nations took hold on the Israel-Gaza border on Tuesday after two days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.
