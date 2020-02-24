Global  

Hot Pockets heiress gets 5 months in prison for U.S. college admissions scam

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A California woman whose family's company created the microwavable snack Hot Pockets was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison for paying $300,000 to help her daughters gain an illicit edge in the college admissions process through cheating and fraud.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam

Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam 00:23

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

