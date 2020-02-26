Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat

Global  

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Duffy says she’s been out of the public limelight for years to focus on recovering from being “drugged and raped and held captive over some days.” The Welsh performer said in a revealing Instagram post Tuesday that it has taken time to recover and asked her fans to support […]
