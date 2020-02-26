Ellis, Arvidsson score as Preds rally, beat Senators 3-2

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson each scored power-play goals in the second period as the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Tuesday night for their second straight win. Ellis tied it up at 5:17 of the second with his goal, then he had an assist on Arvidsson's power-play […]


