Quebec premier says Kahnawake Mohawks have AK-47s, slowing police response to injunction Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Premier François Legault says the presence of assault weapons is the reason why provincial police have not yet dismantled a rail barricade in the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake, south of Montreal. "Not only is that untrue, it's dangerous, and it's irresponsible to say that," a Kahnawake Peacekeeper responds. 👓 View full article

