Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Quebec premier says Kahnawake Mohawks have AK-47s, slowing police response to injunction

Quebec premier says Kahnawake Mohawks have AK-47s, slowing police response to injunction

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Premier François Legault says the presence of assault weapons is the reason why provincial police have not yet dismantled a rail barricade in the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake, south of Montreal. "Not only is that untrue, it's dangerous, and it's irresponsible to say that," a Kahnawake Peacekeeper responds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NoMoreLore259

Lisa RT @CBCAlerts: Quebec's premier says Mohawks in Kahnawake, south of Montreal have weapons, including AK-47s, and that's why police have not… 4 seconds ago

TheGrumpyPeng1

The Grumpy Penguin RT @CJusticeTO: Lies. The Kahnawake blockade is a peaceful demonstration, with children present. There are no AK-47s. Again, the media par… 19 seconds ago

Timewarp2010

SP RT @Rally4Resource1: Protesters at Kahnawake blockade armed with AK-47 assault rifles, #Quebec premier says "He says he does not want to h… 1 minute ago

renae_renaeh

Renaeh RT @CTVMontreal: Protesters at Kahnawake blockade armed with AK-47 assault rifles, Quebec premier says https://t.co/w8SvkYobtU https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

horstusa

ERICA HORST Quebec premier says Kahnawake Mohawks have AK-47s, slowing police response to injunction | CBC News https://t.co/BYjkJKrCoV 4 minutes ago

Avalon709

Bev RT @CBCCanada: Quebec premier says Kahnawake Mohawks have AK-47s, slowing police response to injunction https://t.co/Mps6GgOwFx https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.