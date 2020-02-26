Global  

Multiple deaths in mass shooting at Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. The dead include the shooter, said Barrett, who did not give an exact number of deceased.
News video: What we know about the Molson Coors shooter

What we know about the Molson Coors shooter 01:59

 At this moment, this is what we've learned about the person who shot and killed five people at Molson Coors.

'We were all pretty scared': Molson Coors Brewing employees react to mass shooting [Video]'We were all pretty scared': Molson Coors Brewing employees react to mass shooting

Molson Coors Brewing Company has hundreds of employees at the Milwaukee campus. The intersection of 46th and State became a designated pick up location for workers. It was there we saw lots of hugs and..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published

State, local officials respond to Molson Coors shooting [Video]State, local officials respond to Molson Coors shooting

State and local officials have began releasing statements regarding the shooting at Molson Coors HQ.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:42Published


Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Police in Milwaukee said on Wednesday that officers were on the scene of a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors headquarters, which local news media described...
Reuters

Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee


SeekingAlpha


morgan_sorrel

Morgan Sorrel My thoughts go out to the families. This was such an awful tragedy, that should have never happened. "Mass shooting… https://t.co/kuyJ8Wr3nM 8 seconds ago

xSinpaiixTV

xSinpaiix 🙏🏽 prayers go out to the victims - Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/RKKRpgqMJQ 4 minutes ago

blck_gal22

Kay Dee Cee Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/7bDDFVxc2k 5 minutes ago

ragegod

Magister Magi Negi Springfield RT @OSAMABINMOBBIN: Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/igQNQDxEq4 5 minutes ago

K9Dasy

K9Dasy RT @MelissaMary03: Hitting National News 💔💔🙏🙏🙏 To Close To Home. "Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple death… 6 minutes ago

MarybethJacoby

Marybeth Jacoby Or the Miller plant as most Milwaukeans call it Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple… https://t.co/7impfcxQia 8 minutes ago

asiantrucker

🌊George🐾🐬🦅🐒🐼🐖🦜 "Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths" https://t.co/sHM8cvEis3 8 minutes ago

sydthesquider

Syd Perkins RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews @CBCKatie Update: 6 dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee. https://t.co/8AN2olWnx5 10 minutes ago

