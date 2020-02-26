Multiple deaths in mass shooting at Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee

Morgan Sorrel My thoughts go out to the families. This was such an awful tragedy, that should have never happened. "Mass shooting… https://t.co/kuyJ8Wr3nM 8 seconds ago xSinpaiix 🙏🏽 prayers go out to the victims - Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/RKKRpgqMJQ 4 minutes ago Kay Dee Cee Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/7bDDFVxc2k 5 minutes ago Magister Magi Negi Springfield RT @OSAMABINMOBBIN: Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/igQNQDxEq4 5 minutes ago K9Dasy RT @MelissaMary03: Hitting National News 💔💔🙏🙏🙏 To Close To Home. "Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple death… 6 minutes ago Marybeth Jacoby Or the Miller plant as most Milwaukeans call it Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple… https://t.co/7impfcxQia 8 minutes ago 🌊George🐾🐬🦅🐒🐼🐖🦜 "Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths" https://t.co/sHM8cvEis3 8 minutes ago Syd Perkins RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews @CBCKatie Update: 6 dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee. https://t.co/8AN2olWnx5 10 minutes ago