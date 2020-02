Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in a lucrative, years long scheme that sold her self-published children's books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor. Pugh, 69, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November.