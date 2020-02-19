Global  

Hong Kong finds coronavirus in pet dog samples, unclear if infected

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong authorities said on Friday they quarantined a pet dog of a coronavirus patient after its nasal and oral samples tested "weak positive" for the virus, though they added they did not yet have evidence that it can be transmitted to pets.
News video: A Look Inside a Hong Kong ‘Coffin Home’ Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

A Look Inside a Hong Kong ‘Coffin Home’ Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak 01:09

 This is how someone living below the poverty line is avoiding the coronavirus in their cramped, 10-foot-square “coffin home” in Hong Kong. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

