Israel confirms second case of coronavirus - health ministry

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Israel's health ministry on Friday confirmed its second case of coronavirus, a person it said had been in close contact with a man who tested positive after visiting Italy.
Lebanon health ministry confirms second case of coronavirus

Lebanon's health ministry confirmed the country's second case of coronavirus on Friday and said the patient was quarantined after returning from a religious trip...
Reuters India

Egypt detects second case of new coronavirus: health ministry

Egypt's health ministry announced on Sunday that one foreigner was tested positive for the new coronavirus strain inside Egypt, the ministry said in a statement...
Reuters

