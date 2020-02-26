tweet aje RT @epstein_dan: Health Ministry confirms second case of coronavirus in Israel, the wife of the Israeli who returned from Italy and tested… 4 hours ago

#GER höflich RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Israel's Health Ministry on Friday confirmed a second case of #coronavirus in the country. https://t.co/RDNCddd5gF 14 hours ago

#GER höflich RT @Jerusalem_Post: Israel's Health Ministry on Friday confirmed a second case of #coronavirus in the country. https://t.co/RDNCddd5gF 14 hours ago

lee seong wee @NewSmartNews #Israel #USA #covid19 Thank you for the link https://t.co/SYvA40HyOA Israeli singer Lior Narkiss taken into quarantine ? 17 hours ago

Dan Epstein Health Ministry confirms second case of coronavirus in Israel, the wife of the Israeli who returned from Italy and… https://t.co/225reoe3lo 17 hours ago

Stigmabase | UN Fighting Stigma : Israel confirms second case of coronavirus: health ministry: JERUSALEM: Israel's health ministry… https://t.co/8tYvIGl4P6 21 hours ago

Andronicus RT @Yekoz: #Coronavirus outbreak: #Iran 34 dead; #France 19 new cases; #Italy 21 dead of 888; #Romania 2 new cases; #Kenya Court suspends f… 22 hours ago