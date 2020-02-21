Global  

Italian region warns of hospital chaos if coronavirus spreads

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Italy's hospitals will be thrown into chaos if the severe outbreak of coronavirus spreads, the country's worst-hit region Lombardy said on Friday, warning that 10% of those who caught the disease needed intensive care treatment.
